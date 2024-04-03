Benji Marshall to face off against mentor Wayne Bennett in Round 5

Benji Marshall will go head-to-head with the man that inspired him to join the coaching game when the Wests Tigers take on master coach Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins in Round 5. Bennett will coach his 916th game while Marshall will coach just his his fourth, but there are already similarities in the way they work after the time they spent together as player and coach at the Broncos and Rabbitohs.

“It’s the master up against the apprentice, Wayne Bennett taking on Benji Marshall,” Braith Anasta said on NRL 360. The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?“We all love a coach matchup. This should be pretty interesting.” Paul Kent believes Marshall has modelled his coaching style on Bennett, whose methods have become nearly extinct in modern rugby leagu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marshall and apprentice: How would Benji coach his 19-year-old self?The Tigers coach winces watching his greatest highlights and quips, “I was doing stupid s--t back then”. But he’s taking a different path when it comes to the promising young playmakers he’s coaching at Concord.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Marshall and apprentice: How would Benji coach his 19-year-old self?The Tigers coach winces watching his greatest highlights and quips, “I was doing stupid s--t back then”. But he’s taking a different path when it comes to the promising young playmakers he’s coaching at Concord.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Marshall and apprentice: How would Benji coach his 19-year-old self?The Tigers coach winces watching his greatest highlights and quips, “I was doing stupid s--t back then”. But he’s taking a different path when it comes to the promising young playmakers he’s coaching at Concord.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

NRL live updates: Canberra Raiders take on Wests Tigers to start Benji Marshall's coaching careerBenji Marshall starts his coaching career as he takes his Wests Tigers to Canberra to meet the Raiders. Later, the North Queensland Cowboys takes on Newcastle Knights in Townsville and the Storm host the Warriors. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Why Benji Marshall has taken on the NRL’s hardest jobIn his most candid interview since becoming Wests Tigers coach, Marshall opens up on how he intends to lead his beloved club out of the wilderness.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Rugby League: Benji Marshall's Rookie Prodigy Set to DebutA new Tiger and a Rabbitohs rising star make headlines in the rugby league world. Wayne Bennett makes changes after a disappointing Round 1 performance.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »