Beloved Actor and Comedian Joe Flaherty Passes Away at 82

Joe Flaherty, the actor, writer, and comedian known for his roles on the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television and Freaks and Geeks, has died at the age of 82. His daughter revealed that he passed away after battling a brief illness.

Flaherty was known for his boundless heart and passion for movies from the '40s and '50s, which shaped his professional life. In his last few months, he had the opportunity to watch many classic movies with his daughter, creating cherished moments.

