Bell Potter shakes up management as Alastair Provan retires

Alastair Provan will retire as Bell Financial’s executive chairman, calling time on more than four decades at the brokerage firm.

Mr Provan told staff on Thursday morning of his decision to retire, people familiar with the meeting said. He will remain on the board as a non-executive director after retiring on November 1, Bell told shareholders.

Bell Financial Group executive chairman Alastair Provan (right) will retire from November 1 after 40 years at the firm.“I am proud of the company we have built, and I have complete confidence in our senior management team. Succession planning has been in place for some time now,” Mr Provan said in a statement. headtopics.com

One of the company founders, Colin Bell, handed over the executive chairmanship to Mr Provan in August 2019. Mr Provan joined in 1983. Arnie Selvarajah and Dean Davenport will be co-chief executives of the group. Mr Selvarajah has been CEO of subsidiary Bell Direct since 2008, and Mr Davenport has been chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the group for more than 20 years.Brian Wilson, who currently serves on Bell’s board, will be the new independent chairman, and Andrew Bell will join the board to represent shareholder Bell Group Holdings.

James Unger will be the new chairman of Bell Potter Securities, Rowan Fell and Lee Muco are new directors. Mr Davenport will also chair Bell Potter Capital, Dean Surkitt and Mr Muco will be directors. Bell Direct, also known as Third Party Platform, will be chaired by r Selvarajah, while Mr Muco, Mr Surkitt and Mr Fell will take on director roles. headtopics.com

