Before the Bell: ASX futures higher, Wall Street advances before Fed decision

The market moves came before the end of a meeting at the Federal Reserve, at which no rate change is expected though policymakers are expected to reiterate that data continues to drive their decisions and they are not yet ready to press pause on future rate rises.On Wall St at 12.40pm: Dow +0.1% S&P +0.3% Nasdaq +0.5%Stoxx 50 +0.7% FTSE +0.4% DAX +0.7% CAC +0.7%Iron ore +2% to $US121.55 a tonneThe Institute for Supply Management’s US manufacturing gauge fell 2.

Wells Fargo: “In the same economy that expanded at a 4.9 per cent annualised rate in the third quarter, the ISM index, a long-trusted indicator of the business cycle, is plumbing some of the lowest levels seen in more than 13 years. Manufacturing is feeling the pinch of higher rates more than the broader economy.”The number of available positions increased to 9.6 million from a downwardly revised 9.

The level of openings exceeded the median estimate of 9.4 million in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Oxford Economics: “We don’t expect further Fed rate hikes, but risks continued to be tilted in that direction. The Fed needs to see more evidence of slower job and wage growth to be convinced that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2 per cent.”Overseas data: Bank of England policy decision at 11pm; US September factory orders and durable goods orders at 1am AEDT Friday

Evercore ISI on the BoE: ”The Bank of England is all but certain to keep rates on hold at its November meeting that concludes Thursday on a 6-3 or 7-2 vote while signalling rates will be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX to rise, Wall St edges up with Fed in focusAustralian shares are set to open higher. US stocks advanced modestly. Nvidia pares early drop. $A stumbles. Bitcoin holds above $US34,000.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise, S&P 500 falls for third monthAustralian shares are poised to open higher. Amcor to report results. BHP to hold its AGM. US policymakers in focus. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: ASX 200 LIVE: ASX to rise; AustralianSuper rejects Origin bidASX to advance as tech stocks bolster Wall Street; Treasury Wine to buy California winemaker; Endeavour AGM pending; China October data pending; Bank of Japan policy decision ahead. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Before the Bell: ASX to edge up, Wall Street rallies, oil easesAustralian shares to advance, US stocks rally to start their week; Dow up more than 450 points. China data pending. Bank of Japan policy decision ahead.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕