Before the Bell: ASX futures higher, Wall Street advances before Fed decision

The market moves came before the end of a meeting at the Federal Reserve, at which no rate change is expected though policymakers are expected to reiterate that data continues to drive their decisions and they are not yet ready to press pause on future rate rises.On Wall St at 12.40pm: Dow +0.1% S&P +0.3% Nasdaq +0.5%Stoxx 50 +0.7% FTSE +0.4% DAX +0.7% CAC +0.7%Iron ore +2% to $US121.55 a tonneThe Institute for Supply Management’s US manufacturing gauge fell 2.
Wells Fargo: “In the same economy that expanded at a 4.9 per cent annualised rate in the third quarter, the ISM index, a long-trusted indicator of the business cycle, is plumbing some of the lowest levels seen in more than 13 years. Manufacturing is feeling the pinch of higher rates more than the broader economy.”The number of available positions increased to 9.6 million from a downwardly revised 9.
The level of openings exceeded the median estimate of 9.4 million in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Oxford Economics: “We don’t expect further Fed rate hikes, but risks continued to be tilted in that direction. The Fed needs to see more evidence of slower job and wage growth to be convinced that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2 per cent.”Overseas data: Bank of England policy decision at 11pm; US September factory orders and durable goods orders at 1am AEDT Friday
Evercore ISI on the BoE: ”The Bank of England is all but certain to keep rates on hold at its November meeting that concludes Thursday on a 6-3 or 7-2 vote while signalling rates will be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long.
