Before Qantas AGM, Gina Cass-Gottlieb says that Representations to customers trump ‘bundle of rights’ in ACCC’s case

In defence documents filed with the Federal Court this week, the airline rejected the basis of the ACCC case, arguing that customers were not buying a specific flight when they book to travel but instead a “bundle of rights” and the airline’s commitment “to do its best to get consumers where they want to be on time”.

Rather, its allegations were about “the representations that Qantas made to customers in the sale of the tickets and its conduct after it had cancelled the flights in view of those representations”, she told a conference in Melbourne.

She said the commission was focussed on ensuring customers received services in accordance to the terms represented to them. The ACCC cited the energy transition as a key factor in approving the deal, saying that while it was likely to reduce competition, that was“Does this elevate environmental benefits above others? The straightforward answer is no,” Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.

