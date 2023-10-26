Before and after: Satelite images show extent of Gaza damage from Israel's airstrikes

Israel has carried out thousands of airstrikes since the war erupted on October 7 following a cross-border raid that killed 1,400 people in Israel and took over 200 others hostage.Tightly packed streets in Beit Hanoun look obliterated, with a rare white structure standing out in the gray wasteland.In images shot Saturday by Maxar Technologies, four- and five-story buildings in the Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood are in various states of collapse.

The pattern of destruction in the Al Karameh neighborhood can be traced by a widespread pattern the color of ash.With the airstrikes continuing around the clock, the full extent of the damage remains unknown.The satellite photos provide a glimpse of the devastation, particularly in the hard-hit northern Gaza Strip.Palestinian health officials say over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Wong acknowledges ‘widespread suffering’, stops short of describing Israel’s Gaza siege as collective punishmentChallenged to concede Israel was inflicting ‘collective punishment’ on Gaza, foreign minister Penny Wong used her own words to describe the ‘distressing crisis’ unfolding in the Palestinian exclave Read more ⮕

Biden says West Bank settlers ‘pouring gasoline on fire’ as Israel prepares for Gaza ground invasionUS president calls for end to attacks by West Bank settlers and accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilians in Gaza, but that Israel also must follow the ‘laws of war’ Read more ⮕

Foreign affairs officials repeat calls for Australians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Gaza war intensifiesForeign affairs officials say they have 'every indication' that Australians in Lebanon are not listening to their advice to consider leaving the country, despite growing fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict could explode into a broader regional war. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas: PM backs Biden’s call for Gaza civilian protectionUS President Joe Biden also stressed a “path toward peace” in the Israel-Gaza conflict, as Anthony Albanese pledged an extra $15 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza. Read more ⮕

Pressure increases on Israel to release Gaza hostagesTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more. Read more ⮕

Arab nations condemn Israel’s Gaza assault during UN debateUS warned over ‘genocide in Palestine’, as foreign ministers challenge targeting of civilians and international law breaches Read more ⮕