Beekeeper Glenn Locke receives 'overwhelming' support after losing beehives to varroa mite and NSW bushfires

It was the latest in a series of challenges Mr Locke has struggled to overcome in running his small business, Mt Coramba Apiculture.In 2022 Mr Locke's business endured an outbreak of varroa mite, which infects adult honey bees.With an exclusion zone established in nearby Nana Glen, Mr Locke was required to euthanase bees in all 74 of his hives over four sites.

After a gruelling 12-hour shift fighting the blaze, Mr Locke believed the crew had seen out the worst. But everything changed the next day, after worsening conditions saw the blaze reach an emergency warning level."It was such a blow to lose them again," he said.

"We've lurched from terrible drought and bushfires, too much rain and varroa, and now we've cycled back to bushfires again," Mr Purdie said.Mr Purdie said that the current government support packages available for beekeepers affected by natural disasters are inadequate.

