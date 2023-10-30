Beauty gift of the year: Zoe Foster-Blake joins forces with beloved designer behind Alémais on ‘collaboration of dreams’

Beauty and fashion lovers are in for a treat this Christmas, thanks to a partnership that has been dubbed the “collaboration of dreams”. Zoe Foster-Blake’s brand Go-To has teamed up with the homegrown luxury fashion label of the moment Alémais to launch a limited-edition collection of beauty products adorned in a custom Go-To x Alémais print. Beauty entrepreneur Zoe is a huge fan of Alémais, having regularly worn the Aussie designs to events on and off the red carpet.

For every boxed limited edition Holiday set sold, Go-To will be donating $1 to Lifeline; a national charity providing 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention to any Australian experiencing emotional distress. “When Zoë and the Go-To team approached us to work together it instantly felt like magic!” the co-founder and creative director of Alémais Lesleigh Jermanus said. “This eclectic print is inspired by long summer days, the colours of nature and the feeling of salty beach skin.

Foster v ‘Rasnaber’ final is chance for coaches to emerge from the shadowsIan Foster knows he is being replaced by the All Blacks after the World Cup but Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks role remains news to many Read more ⮕

Chilling photos emerge as Israel declares ‘second phase’ of war against Hamas7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on on Oxley Highway at Doyles River7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Victorian woman found dead in Bendigo house where two children were home, homicide police investigate7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dead after suffering slashed neck during Nottingham Panthers match7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

How Matthew Perry scored his career-making role on Friends7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕