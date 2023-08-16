Bat species uses oversized penis as an extra limb, not for sex

A common bat species with an oversized penis uses its massive member like an extra limb, not for penetrative sex. Why a bat species found in Europe and Asia has such a large penis has been a mystery to biologists. Video footage shows the bats use their erect penis as a 'copulatory arm' to gain access to the entrance of, but not penetrate, a vagina. It's the first time this mating behaviour has been observed in mammals.

Serotine bats are found across Europe and Asia, and while their body's not particularly big — around 7 centimetres long — their penis is almost a quarter their body length. When erect, a serotine bat's penis — complete with bulging heart-shaped head — is seven times longer and wider than a serotine bat vagina. Why male serotine bats have such giant genitalia stumped the researchers behind the new study, including lead author Nicolas Fasel, a biologist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. One potential explanation was that the penis became erect after penetration, effectively locking the mating pair together, like dogs





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Maxwell ‘didn’t really want to bat’ before breaking record with 40-ball tonAustralia’s master blaster said he had not felt like batting on Wednesday night, but once he got going, he had an eye out for a record and duly broke it.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

US moves in Asia and Europe have put nuclear war 'back on the table'The threat of a limited or tactical nuclear war is growing, with no off ramp in sight.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Epicentre of deadly bird flu outbreaks shifts from Asia to Europe and AfricaIncrease of virus in wild birds is driving evolution and spread of new strains, researchers found

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Why Europe fears Australian gas strikesExperts warn volatility from strikes at Woodside and Chevron gas plants in Australia could mean higher bills for households and industry this northern winter.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Why a U-shaped line on China's latest map is causing protests across AsiaChina's neighbours have 'resolutely rejected' the map in what is the latest dispute in a long-running conflict over the South China Sea.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Why Australia needs to look over its shoulder at AsiaCountries on the front line of America’s strategic competition with China get love. Others get scraps, and that’s causing regional disquiet as summit season looms.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »