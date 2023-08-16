Bat species uses oversized penis as an extra limb, not for sex

A common bat species with an oversized penis uses its massive member like an extra limb, not for penetrative sex. Why a bat species found in Europe and Asia has such a large penis has been a mystery to biologists. Video footage shows the bats use their erect penis as a 'copulatory arm' to gain access to the entrance of, but not penetrate, a vagina. It's the first time this mating behaviour has been observed in mammals.
Serotine bats are found across Europe and Asia, and while their body's not particularly big — around 7 centimetres long — their penis is almost a quarter their body length. When erect, a serotine bat's penis — complete with bulging heart-shaped head — is seven times longer and wider than a serotine bat vagina. Why male serotine bats have such giant genitalia stumped the researchers behind the new study, including lead author Nicolas Fasel, a biologist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. One potential explanation was that the penis became erect after penetration, effectively locking the mating pair together, like dogs
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »