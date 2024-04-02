Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn in as Senegal's Youngest President

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a leftwing pan-Africanist, has been sworn in as Senegal’s youngest president, pledging systemic change, greater sovereignty and calm after years of deadly turmoil. He vowed to defend “the integrity of the territory and national independence, and to spare no effort to achieve African unity”.

The former tax inspector becomes Senegal’s fifth president since independence from France in 1960 and the first to admit to a polygamous marriage.

