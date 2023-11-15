Bassem Youssef: The Jon Stewart of the Arab World

In the aftermath of the 2011 Egyptian revolution, Bassem Youssef made YouTube videos from the laundry room of his home. The work was voluntary, it was a favour to his friend and he already had a consuming day job as a heart surgeon. Now, he's often called 'the Jon Stewart of the Arab world' – a comparison that makes Bassem Youssef chuckle. Youssef calls the US comedian and former The Daily host his number-one inspiration and friend.

But he says, 'I think he's sick and tired of hearing my name with him in the same sentence.' 'Being compared to him is a huge honour ... but I feel like this poor guy, he has this Egyptian leech!' Yousseff sat down with The Feed as he prepared to perform stand-up comedy in Australia for the first time as part of a worldwide tour. With his ground-breaking brand of political comedy and wit, Youssef was already a household name in the Middle East, most known for his show Al-Bernameg (The Show in Arabic

