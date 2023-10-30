Barrenjoey: Inside the country’s most talked-about investment bank

After Barrenjoey Capital Partners poached many of UBS’ most senior bankers, it was said the upstart firm had managed to get everything it wanted from the Swiss giant –

Before embattled funds management house Magellan Financial revealed its results in August, it was no surprise bankers wanted to discuss one thing: the investment manager’s 36 per cent stake in Barrenjoey.

“We delivered an after-tax loss as a consequence of these establishment costs, which is reflected in Magellan’s accounts today,” Benari said in August when Magellan revealed its results. “Making partnerships work in fixed income is hard. You have to ask yourself, who takes the risk of losses and what is the cost of capital with a global partner,” an investment banker says. headtopics.com

Patient enough to stomach the costs of converting a corporate advisory shop into a rounded bank with research capabilities and prime brokerage.A lack of institutional-size initial public offerings has seen Barrenjoey complete block trades, and smaller equity raisings in the realm of Canaccord and Euroz Hartley, among others.

Evidence suggests this is working. Year-to-date, Barrenjoey tops Australian-only ECM tables, after finishing 2022 in fourth place and ninth in 2021, Dealogic data showed. It’s also working on IPO hopefuls Virgin Australia andThe local bank has leapfrogged UBS, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie, but bankers want to see how Barrenjoey compares to global banks when big-ticket IPOs – typically managed by Wall Street banks – return and shake up league tables. headtopics.com

Cash equities and fixed income were projected to generate $100 million in annual revenue apiece, while much hinged on its corporate advisory and financing departments, which were estimated to bring in $150 million-$200 million a year.Recurring business from equities and fixed income would cover staff salaries, plus expenses like rent and technology spend. The high-fee generating investment banking arm was poised to pay bonuses.

