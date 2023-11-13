Barnaby Joyce's First Wife Breaks Silence on 'Bush-Bash' Wedding

Barnaby Joyce's first wife Natalie Abberfield has broken her silence on his 'bush-bash' wedding to former mistress Vikki Campion. None of their four daughters attended the wedding. Natalie wishes the couple all the best and reveals that she has moved on from the heartbreak of their divorce. Their daughter Odette, 20, also reveals that she was not invited to the wedding and finds the media circus surrounding it tacky.

Natalie has found new passions in bodybuilding and works as a supervisor at a childcare centre

