HEAD TOPICS

Barnaby Joyce's First Wife Breaks Silence on 'Bush-Bash' Wedding

newscomauHQ1 min.

Barnaby Joyce's first wife Natalie Abberfield speaks out about his wedding to former mistress Vikki Campion. None of their daughters attended the wedding. Natalie wishes the couple well and reveals her own personal growth since their divorce.

Barnaby Joyce, Natalie Abberfield, Wedding, Divorce, Daughters, Mistress, Media Circus, Bodybuilding, Childcare

Barnaby Joyce's first wife Natalie Abberfield has broken her silence on his 'bush-bash' wedding to former mistress Vikki Campion. None of their four daughters attended the wedding. Natalie wishes the couple all the best and reveals that she has moved on from the heartbreak of their divorce. Their daughter Odette, 20, also reveals that she was not invited to the wedding and finds the media circus surrounding it tacky.

Natalie has found new passions in bodybuilding and works as a supervisor at a childcare centre

Australia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.