Barefoot behind the bat: Yucatán’s female softball players strike out against chauvinist taboos

Amazonas players take part in a practice game on the community field in Yaxunah, Yucatán. Photograph: Bénédicte Desrus

Yessica Yasmin Diaz Canul, 30, co-founder and player-coach of the Amazonas of Yaxunah, practises at the community field in Yaxunah, Yucatán, Mexico. Las Amazonas, a women’s Indigenous softball team are becoming known for breaking chauvinist taboos. She says the team’s message is that women are as capable of competitive sports as men, showing their strength by playing shoeless. ‘I have always walked barefoot, so it doesn’t bother me,’ says Canul. ‘It shows we are hardy people.

