Barbie sales surge 14 per cent after blockbuster movie release: Mattel

“Dolls continue to grow with the benefit from the ‘Barbie’ movie,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said during the toy company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday after reporting sales surged 9% to $1.9 billion for the three-month period ended Sept. 30.

To date, 13 weeks since its release, “Barbie” the movie has grossed a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide, including $635.73 million across US theaters, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. “Our results benefited from the success of the Barbie movie, which became a global cultural phenomenon, and marked a key milestone for Mattel,” Kreiz added in Mattel’s third-quarter earnings release.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said doll sales were on the up after the movie broadened the iconic toy's fan base. Picture: News Corp Mattel’s latest earnings report was mostly positive, though its profits were $146.3 million, down from $289.9 million in the 2022 period. headtopics.com

