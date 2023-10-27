‘Barbaric’: Israeli soldier’s shock at Hamas act

Sydneysider, Avi – who didn’t want his full name to be published – spent four years in the Israeli special forces.

“Would I have gotten an instruction to go house by house and kill people and cut bodies? Never, not in the worst dream,” he said. “You hear stories, real stories but it’s actually happening now,” he said. “This is what your kids are going to read about it.”

In one shocking clip, Hamas militants were seen lobbing a grenade into a home bomb shelter, killing a father inside, while another showed a militant attempting to use a garden hoe to try to decapitate a man. headtopics.com

“Soldiers over there, they feel that another 9/11 happened in Israel,” he said. “It makes them understand that the protection of Israel is very, very important.” Like others in the Israel-Australia community, watching the war unfold back home has left the 41-year-old “devastated” and worried for his family members overseas.

Given his military background, Avi requested to return home and join the war effort but he was told he was “not trained and too old already”.

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Sharri Markson describes ‘barbaric’ unseen footage filmed by HamasIsraeli police have given Sky News host Sharri Markson unseen footage which was filmed by Hamas as they slaughtered Israelis. Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu vows inquiry into Hamas attacks, but war comes firstIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted he has questions to answer over the October 7 terror attacks on his people. Read more ⮕

Two-state solution reliant on removal of Hamas says former Israeli PMFormer Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert has reiterated his support for a two-state solution to solve the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine however warned that Hamas currently stands in the way. Read more ⮕

Israeli troops aiming to ‘dismantle’ Hamas’ military capabilityAn IDF spokesperson has claimed Israeli troops plan to “dismantle totally” all of Hamas’ military infrastructure in Gaza. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told Sky News Australia the country was involved in a war it “did not start”. Read more ⮕

Hamas claims ‘almost 50’ Israeli hostages killed in IDF airstrikesA Hamas military official Abud Obaida has released a statement claiming “almost 50” Israeli hostages being held in Gaza have been killed in IDF airstrikes. Read more ⮕

Hamas claims at least 50 hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes on GazaI﻿sraeli officials have not confirmed the claim about the fate of the captives held in Gaza. Read more ⮕