Bankstown Train Line Closure Sparks Commuting Chaos

The NSW government has organised free replacement buses when the T3 Bankstown train line between Sydenham and Bankstown closes for a year for Metro conversion from Monday, but many commuters are feeling anxious.The NSW government has organised free replacement buses when the T3 Bankstown train line between Sydenham and Bankstown closes for a year for Metro conversion from Monday, but many commuters are feeling anxious.

It is estimated the conversion will be completed in late 2025, however that date is only an estimate, with delays to such a complex project likely. Residents told Guardian Australia on a Facebook thread of the many different changes they would have to make due to the shutdown, with one resident saying instead of a walk to a train station to begin her commute, she would need to drive to her parent’s home and catch a bus instead.“I’ll leave earlier too so instead of a 25 min one way commute it will now be over one hour. I know the end result will be great but getting to that point is going to be hard,” she said, asking to remain anonymous.

“The impacts of this conversion extend beyond individual commuters with the construction phase of the Metro Southwest project likely to disrupt daily life significantly, with construction vehicles and added road congestion exacerbating commuting challenges. He has had students tell him they were considering wholesale changes to their lives, including delaying or dropping out of university, due to the changes.“It just shows a contempt for the people here, a contempt for our time. How much does it mean to your life to lose five to 10 hours a week?

Bankstown Train Line Metro Conversion Commuting Disruption Replacement Buses NSW Public Transport

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What you need to know about the T3 Sydenham to Bankstown train stations closureFrom Monday, a large stretch of the popular T3 train line will be closed for 12 months to make way for the Sydney Metro. Here's what is changing, and how you will be impacted.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Union dispute threatens to disrupt train services days before footy finals and Bankstown metro conversionAn industrial dispute is threatening to disrupt Sydney's rail network on one of the busiest weekends of the year, just days before the closure of the T3 Bankstown line.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

End of the train line: Life on Melbourne’s outer fringeShiny new build homes surround the station and then give way abruptly to green paddocks with cows grazing in them.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Standoff over Sydney train line shutdown risks costing $100 million a monthThe standoff threatens to delay major work on converting a busy rail line into a metro line, as the government warns of disruption for sports fans this weekend.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Temporary cycling routes for Bankstown commuters during 12-month shutdown criticisedThree temporary cycling routes have been hastily installed, but experienced riders say not enough has been done to make them safe for beginners.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NRL live updates: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney RabbitohsThe Bulldogs have won five-straight and is looking up at the NRL's top four as they welcome the Sea Eagles to the Olympic stadium. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »