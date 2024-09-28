Bankstown Train Line Closure Sparks Commuting Chaos

The NSW government has organised free replacement buses when the T3 Bankstown train line between Sydenham and Bankstown closes for a year for Metro conversion from Monday, but many commuters are feeling anxious.The NSW government has organised free replacement buses when the T3 Bankstown train line between Sydenham and Bankstown closes for a year for Metro conversion from Monday, but many commuters are feeling anxious.
It is estimated the conversion will be completed in late 2025, however that date is only an estimate, with delays to such a complex project likely. Residents told Guardian Australia on a Facebook thread of the many different changes they would have to make due to the shutdown, with one resident saying instead of a walk to a train station to begin her commute, she would need to drive to her parent’s home and catch a bus instead.“I’ll leave earlier too so instead of a 25 min one way commute it will now be over one hour. I know the end result will be great but getting to that point is going to be hard,” she said, asking to remain anonymous.
“The impacts of this conversion extend beyond individual commuters with the construction phase of the Metro Southwest project likely to disrupt daily life significantly, with construction vehicles and added road congestion exacerbating commuting challenges. He has had students tell him they were considering wholesale changes to their lives, including delaying or dropping out of university, due to the changes.“It just shows a contempt for the people here, a contempt for our time. How much does it mean to your life to lose five to 10 hours a week?
Bankstown Train Line Metro Conversion Commuting Disruption Replacement Buses NSW Public Transport
