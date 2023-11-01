Bank account discovery in $100m Ponzi scheme probe

A source close to the law firm said staff had uncovered the investment proceeds were not deposited in trust accounts and had instead been funnelled through a Commonwealth Bank account unconnected with the business.The loss has been estimated at anywhere between $20 million and $100 million, with the Victorian Legal Services Board briefing the Victoria Police fraud squad.

The existence of the external bank account is a further blow to investors because if the money was never put in trust it may not be covered by insurance, leaving them out of pocket. On Tuesday, investors descended on the firm’s Upper Heidelberg Road office looking for answers and issuing letters of demand.

“We trusted John and AMS Law. We gave him our life savings. I worked a full-time job until I was 70 years of age to accumulate that nest egg. “There’s nothing suspicious about him whatsoever. Nothing, just nothing,” he said. “There’s no red flags there as far as the man goes.”

