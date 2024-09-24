Ballet star Joseph Sissons : ‘I’d be in this world of gross privilege, and then I’d go visit my brother in prison’As the Royal Ballet ’s newly minted principal, the dancer is on a mission to challenge the industry’s underlying racism from the inside. He discusses his first steps – and the role of his dreams

He certainly is and, newly promoted to principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, he’s one of the best in the country. Sissens is one of those performers who is very visible, always seeming to be chosen for new creations and by visiting choreographers – this season he’s in’s The Statement.

“I call it a kaleidoscope of love,” says Sissens. He describes inviting the kind of dancers who, “when I’m having a hard day, are the people whose clips I go and watch to be inspired. If you have little microaggressions during the day and then you look at a clip of, say, Nikisha Fogo doing her absolute best, it reminds you: ‘OK, keep going. She can do this, I can do this.

Ballet Royal Ballet Racism Dancer Joseph Sissons

