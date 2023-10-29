Bali Plans Light Rail Line to Ease Traffic Congestion

It’s mid-afternoon and the main road in Canggu is at a standstill, jammed with motorcycles, cars and trucks.

Now, they have all but settled on a plan – a light rail line connecting the airport with the tourist hubs of Kuta and Seminyak and extending onwards to Canggu and, finally, north to Mengwi, from where it would be a closer drive to the rice paddies and wellness retreats of Ubud.

Bali’s provincial government forecasts there will be 39.4 million people per year passing its arrival and departure terminals by 2034 – double what is anticipated this year. By the point the annual figure hits 29.3 million, access to the airport is projected to be severely congested.The location of its runaway, which sits across almost the full width of the strip of land separating Kuta and Bali’s southern tip, creates a geographical bottleneck officials are adamant needs particular attention. headtopics.com

Ambitions for a rail network in Bali, however, face significant obstacles, not least because of costs. “There are advantages and disadvantages for each option. If we funded it ourselves, we would be free to choose from the available technologies. If we choose a certain country, we have to rely on their available technologies and financial options attached to the projects.”

A government strategy document seen by this masthead also makes clear that elevated structures are unacceptable, considered not to fit “with local wisdom and Balinese aesthetic value”. Bali’s thousands of Hindu temples could also not be disturbed. headtopics.com

