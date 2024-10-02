Bailey Smith Declines Bulldogs Awards Night, Confirms Geelong Preference

Bailey Smith declined an invite to attend the Western Bulldogs ’ awards night on Wednesday as he finally confirmed Geelong as his preferred destination. The 23-year-old will make the move to the Cats in the AFL trade period but faces a nervous wait while the Dogs wait for the best offer. Smith did not play a game this season after suffering an ACL injury in the pre-season, and the Bulldogs’ hopes of re-signing the midfielder faded through the year.

“He played for the Western Bulldogs, he’ll always be one of those guys that represented our great footy club and whatever he does we wish him all the best.” Premiership midfielder Jack Macrae, who has requested a trade to St Kilda, is in attendance on Wednesday. Macrae played 19 games after a challenging start to the year and will depart despite being under contract until 2027. But it appears some relationships were frayed in Smith’s months-long contract saga.

Afl Bailey Smith Geelong Cats Western Bulldogs Trade Period

