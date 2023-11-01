Bailey backs Qld digital licences despite glitches, scam warnings

Hackers will seek to exploit the change in technology to steal personal information, Griffith University criminologist and professor Jacqueline Drew warned, with scammers likely to target elderly people, or digital natives who are more likely to be on their phone.Brisbane Times

More than 11,000 people had downloaded the app on Wednesday afternoon, but many were hit with glitches and errors while trying to sign up to the Queensland Digital Licence in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey apologised for the disruptions and insisted the licences would prove to be “the best in the nation”.Matt DennienGovernment information about the app says “no personally identifiable information is stored or accessible outside of your device”, and when downloading the app, a series of steps would allow for information to be encrypted when stored on the phone.

“This information can only be accessed if you know the PIN that is set during onboarding,” it states. But Drew said while technology made things more convenient, there were risks involved, with scammers becoming more sophisticated.Drew advised Queenslanders to ensure they had a PIN code on both their phone and the app, and enable the setting to allow their phone to “remotely erase” data if needed in an emergency.

She also advised people to turn off location services in apps, if possible - some, such as the Uber app, require it on - and download from verified Apple and Google Play app stores.Bailey said if someone lost their phone or it was stolen, they would be able to contact the department, who would then pull the data from the device.

