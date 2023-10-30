‘Bad look’: Hits keep coming for Tyson Fury as heavyweight champ made to eat pre-fight words

The hits keep coming for Tyson Fury with tennis great Andy Murray joining the backlash against the boxing world champion.in their exhibition fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.as a result of the injuries he suffered against Ngannou.
His comments came after Ngannou himself also took a cheeky swipe at Fury for his tennis-related pre-fight sledging.“We don’t get paid for long, we get paid for short, and I’m gonna make it nice and short for him.
“Francis is a hell of fighter, strong, big puncher, and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would be.The scorecards saw one judge hand the win to Ngannou but it was Fury who claimed the victory on the other two. It was a result that didn’t sit well with all fans. headtopics.com
Britain's Tyson Fury embraces Francis Ngannou after their heavyweight boxing match. Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP.Grisham said Ngannou will be disappointed watching a replay because of how inactive he was in the final two rounds.
“When he said at the end there, ‘We should clear the ring out, let’s go’ — nobody’s buying it anymore. No one’s going to look at him now and say he’s the pound for pound king.” DAZN sport commentator Ade Oladipo said: “I’m still quite speechless by what I’ve just seen. That’s embarrassing for boxing that was”. headtopics.com