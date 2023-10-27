Backlash after Elon Musk labels Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf racist

of being “a blatant racist” after the tech billionaire saw a highly selective clip of a speech by the first minister.

Musk, the owner of Tesla, Space X and the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to a 45-second clip of Yousaf listing all the senior public posts inThe account, which has a paid-for blue verification mark, accused Yousaf, who is Scotland’s first ethnic minority first minister, of “openly despising white people”.

The excerpt of Yousaf’s statement has been repeatedly amplified in Scotland by far-right nativist groups who claim it was racist. Audience members and protesters have also accused him of racism at events. headtopics.com

Yousaf has been widely praised for his handling of the Israel-Hamas crisis, hosting meetings with Jewish leaders and the widow of a Jewish man murdered by Hamas and issuing joint statements condemning the violence. His wife, Nadia El-Nakla, is half-Palestinian and his first wife was white.

The clip was taken from May 2020 when Yousaf was speaking to MSPs on a motion in support of anti-racist activism after the death of George Floyd, where he discussed the racism he had experienced since being elected. headtopics.com

“Some people have been surprised or taken aback by my mention on my social media that at 99% of the meetings that I go to, I am the only non-white person in the room,” he told the chamber. “Why are we so surprised when the most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white?”

He then listed all the senior judicial, policing and legal posts in his justice portfolio held by white people, and said the same could be found in health, another portfolio he held.

