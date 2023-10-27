Back in a sharehouse in her 40s: How Heather bought her Melbourne home

Prestige suburb Middle Park recorded the biggest fall.Heather Threadgold had written off buying her own home. As a single mother, she felt like the dream was well out of reach.
She had to beat five other first home hopefuls bidding at the auction, and emerged with a tidy, two-bedroom apartment.and prices were tipped to fall further, which could have offered more relief to first time buyers.Instead, the market bottomed out and prices have started to rise again. Melbourne’s median house gained another 0.6 per cent to $1,032,000 in the September quarter, while the median unit rose 3.
Although the market has picked up, prices have not yet recovered to their peaks – and rising interest rates have prompted investor sell-offs. Threadgold was surprised to realise this had put apartments in her dream suburb, Hawthorn, within reach.
Hawthorn’s median unit price was 6.5 per cent lower in the 12 months to September than in the previous year at $560,000, on Domain data. Threadgold paid a touch more for her new home. “For first home buyers, when you’ve got a stable pricing environment, it’s a much better place to be sitting,” she said. “I do think that presents a window of opportunity for certain buyers.”“There are increasing rents and there’s pressure on those renting to reduce costs. They’re weighing up if it’s cheaper to buy a home or rent,” he said.
Jellis Craig Doncaster partner Kristy Djordevic said markets like Warrandyte were being fuelled by tree-changers from the inner city, and prices were reaching parity with the suburbs the new residents had left.
The biggest falls were for houses in Middle Park (down 27.5 per cent to $2,175,000), units in Carlton (22.5 per cent to $310,000) and Moonee Ponds (21.3 per cent to $495,500).