Baby Boomers May Be Asked to Contribute More to Aged Care Costs

Baby Boomers who can afford to pay would be asked to contribute more to their aged care costs under an anticipated shake-up of how both residential and home care are funded for older Australians. A federal government taskforce has advised Aged Care Minister Anika Wells to reform the way aged care services are means-tested to improve equity and inject new funds into a system already costing taxpayers more than $30 billion a year.

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells in June sent a strong signal that the government would expect more contributions from Australians in return for an improvement in the quality of care.Its report will be published this month and leans more towards raising consumer co-contributions, rather than options such as a taxpayer levy, in its blueprint for making the sector sustainable as Australia’s ageing population seeks out services with higher expectations of qualit





