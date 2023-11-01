‘Babies are suffering’: Afghans fear for kids at crowded border crossing

Islamabad issued an ultimatum in early October to 1.7 million Afghans it says were living illegally in Pakistan: leave voluntarily or face arrest and expulsion. The number of returnees has mounted daily -- at least 29,000 people crossed into Afghanistan on Tuesday alone -- sparking an"emergency situation" at the border post, a border official said.Conditions deteriorated rapidly in just a few days ahead of the deadline, AFP journalists saw, with many parents expressing worry for children who had fallen ill after sleeping out in the cold.
Taj Mohammad, who travelled from Peshawar just across the border and was waiting to register with the government before going to nearby Jalalabad, said his two-month-old son had developed a chest infection.
Diapers littered the area around the sea of trucks, people and industry that has sprung up around the ad hoc camp, but most people have nothing to clothe their small children in, and human excrement was everywhere.
"There are fights, people are losing patience. I am young, I will somehow bear this situation but how can a child bear all this?" said Mohammad Ayaz, 24, who crossed the border with 10 family members.
"We don't wash their hands or feet, there is just some (water) for drinking, we are surviving with that," she said.The Pakistani government said its order in early October was to protect Pakistan's"welfare and security" after a sharp rise in attacks it blames on militants operating from Afghanistan, which Taliban authorities deny.
