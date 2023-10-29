Autopsy pending in death of Matthew Perry

The body of "Friends" star Matthew Perry is now with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office and an autopsy is pending.

No foul play is suspected, a law enforcement source told CNN, however, the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN a 911 call came in Saturday at 4.07pm for a water rescue emergency.Matthew Perry, seen here arriving to a movie premiere in 2009, died on the weekend. (Matt Sayles / AP)Perry, 54, wasNo information about a cause of death has yet been entered in the coroner's online form.

He opened up about his recovery from addiction and his dedication to helping others in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir," which he released in November 2022. "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it," he said while appearing on thePerry went on to say that he wanted to be remembered "as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker" and that "his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. headtopics.com

Perry was battling addiction at the height of his career on "Friends" and said during the interview that because of this, he wasn't able to watch the show. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc co-starred alongside Perry on "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.On Sunday, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright released a statement to CNN, saying they were "shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing.

