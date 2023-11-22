Autistic Australians face fines due to change in driving fitness standards

A quiet change to the national standards means Aussies with this health condition may face $9000 fines if they get behind the wheel. A quiet change to the national standards that govern driving fitness has left autistic Australians in legal limbo, potentially facing fines of more than $9000.

The 2022 Assessing Fitness to Drive standards were the first to list autism as a condition that “should be assessed individually”, but there is huge variability about how the new rule applies across states and territories. That puts many autistic Australians, particularly those who were diagnosed later in life, years or decades after they earned their full licences, in a confusing place of legal limbo. The 2022 Assessing Fitness to Drive standards were the first to list autism as a condition that “should be assessed individually”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean MartinThe Assessing Fitness to Drive guidelines are updated every few years and cover a range of medical conditions, including diabetes, epilepsy and visio





