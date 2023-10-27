Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting

Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.

Nearly two days after the shooting, law enforcement officials gave no indication that they have any leads on Robert Card's whereabouts. At points throughout the day, police vehicles were seen speeding through several towns, lights flashing and sirens blaring.

The officials were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Authorities have said publicly that the shooter used at least one rifle. They have not released any other details, including how the suspect obtained the firearm. headtopics.com

Authorities also recovered Card's cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said. The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbours said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area.Democrat congressman launches presidential primary challenge to Joe Biden

Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city about 24km from Bowdoin. A neighbour, Dave Letarte, said Card's family let them deer hunt on their property and were kind, although Letarte said he noticed Card appeared to have mental problems for a while.A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service. A woman who answered a phone number for one of Card's relatives on Thursday afternoon said the family was helping the FBI. She didn't give her name or additional details. headtopics.com

