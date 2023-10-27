Author Richard Flanagan on his mum – and one ‘vast achievement’ he’d overlooked

When I grew up, it took me some time to understand what people meant when they talked about women’s hands being beautiful when the hands about which they talked seemed unformed, so slight and unmarked as to appear as if they had never lived. My mother’s hands were not like that. They revelled in life. If her tongue was vivid, her hands were eloquent.

I still seem to be holding that plastic bag as my mother shovels the heavy red soil on the highway’s verge, watching horrified as cars fly by and in my shame turning my stare to the dirt, fat and full as some lardy dough, as it slowly peels off the shovel’s spoon, sensuous and so full of life, while she, excited, is not there with me or us, but somewhere else in time and space, standing on the sled her father’s beloved Clydesdale, Prince, drags across the paddock with lunch for her father,...

My mother needed adventures and vistas, movement and variety. She should have raced Formula 1 or built a vehicle to tackle the land-speed record. But in the ­mid-20th century, she had to make do with stillness, a suburban back lot, an EH Holden and six kids. She was Lawrentian in her fervour and life force, but there was nothing tragic about her. headtopics.com

In her final days I would sit with her, rubbing her arthritic hands, marvelling at their leathery feel, kneading them as she had taught me to knead her bread dough daily, as she told me stories of making bread on the small farm where she grew up, how when the yeast plant (as she called it, and what today would be called a sourdough starter), you – she used this pronoun, so I guess it meant her, and it sounded an adventure the way she spoke of it – you would have to go from farm to farm to see...

Her hands were capable of other things – they could, when she was angry, which was not infrequently for she was fiery and impetuous, deliver what was called a whack – a resounding blow from the open hand, or slamming the flat of a kitchen knife hard across the back of a hand or, in a wild flailing, hitting one or another of us with a wooden jam spoon (the intimidatingly large, as well as the small soup variety), which she sometimes broke on us. headtopics.com

Read more:

smh »

Flanagan’s solution to halves crisis as Dragons target Cowboys young gun: Transfer WhispersNRL: Storm Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen says he is out to make his doubters eat their words with reports he is being shopped around. Read more ⮕

Women frontline soldiers deserve better recognition, says author Sarah PercyFor centuries, women have been part of battlefields, including on the frontline. So why do we seem to have so much trouble acknowledging and commemorating them? Read more ⮕

Voice referendum: Richard Marles, how did voters ‘get it right’?Referendum: questionable response, other voices, Tesla drivers, voting trend; RBA independence; Trump’s generosity; Mid-East anger; the politics of renewables. Read more ⮕

Richard Roundtree: how Shaft’s ‘first Black action hero’ changed culture for everWith his smarts, swagger and unapologetic sexuality, Rowntree – who died on Tuesday aged 81 – spearheaded a new type of Black masculinity in mainstream cinema Read more ⮕

Exclusive subscriber offer: Richard Glover in conversationJoin Sydney Morning Herald columnist Richard Glover as he celebrates the release of his new book Best Wishes at a special Q&A event. Read more ⮕

This author crossed paths with Princess Diana three times. It inspired a novelWendy Holden’s encounters with the beloved royal prompted her to write a fictionalised retelling of her young life. Read more ⮕