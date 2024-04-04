Author Katherine Brabon turns her attention to her own experience of rheumatoid arthritis in her latest novel

The classic advice from Mark Twain to would-be novelists was “write what you know”. But Katherine Brabon largely ignored that with her first two books, she turned her attention to her own experience of rheumatoid arthritis. The novel has been shortlisted for this year’s Stella Prize, which honours writing by Australian women and non-binary writers and is worth $60,000 to the winner.

It tells the story of a woman dealing with chronic pain and the two women with whom she becomes friends who represent different approaches to dealing with that pain.“I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 16 years ago when I was about 21,” Brabon said, “so it’s been a part of my life for a long time. In more recent years I pursued a few shorter works that did touch on a woman who had a chronic illness and socame out from a narrator that I found through those. But at the same time, there is so much fiction in there to

