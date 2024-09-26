Austria's Far-Right Party Poised for Historic Victory Amidst Rise in 'Normalisation of Racism'

Herbert Kickl, the leader of Austria ’s Freedom party, which has called for an EU ‘remigration’ commissioner to return people to their countries of origin.Herbert Kickl, the leader of Austria ’s Freedom party, which has called for an EU ‘remigration’ commissioner to return people to their countries of origin.

“The Freedom party is, historically speaking, a party that was established by ex-Nazis for ex-Nazis,” said Hafez, who is from Austria and now works with Georgetown’s The Bridge Initiative, a multiyear research project on Islamophobia. “For me, as a political scientist of colour, I believe at the end of the day, one should not underestimate the fact that these people are coming from a deeply racist ideology.

“This political discourse legitimises hate speech, discrimination, and violence, often targeting women in hijabs, asylum seekers, and Bipoc (Black, IndigenousIf Sunday’s elections yield an FPÖ-led government, the organisations that provide crucial support to these communities could be weakened, further eroding the social safety net for these vulnerable groups, it added.

Years of this strategy had left an indelible mark, he said. “It has an effect on how people perceive the situation. It’s interesting that the Freedom party does well in areas where there are very few foreigners. So these people don’t experience immigration first-hand. But they read about it, they hear about it.”

