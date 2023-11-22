AustralianSuper's stake puts $19bn Origin takeover at risk

By the time you’ve finished reading this sentence, $5496.36 will have flowed into AustralianSuper’s coffers. It’s that wave of money – $20 billion a year, $634 a second – that explains whyBrookfield and EIG’s $19 billion takeover of Origin looks dead in the water, given AustralianSuper has voted its 17.5 per cent stake against the deal.

If the increasing desperation with which the deal has been pursued – and the emotion that the urgency of the energy transition engenders – is any guide, the fallout and recriminations will be spectacular. AustralianSuper’s investment team, run by CIO Mark Delaney, has put a stake in the ground with its Origin stance.But we should not forget the bigger lessons here, concerning the growing power and influence of the superannuation sector – which increases with every second that passes, and every dollar that rolls in. While the consequences of the scale of the $3.5 trillion super industry have long been analysed and debated, they still have the capacity to surpris





FinancialReview »

