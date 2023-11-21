Australians Urged to Keep List of MPs Supporting Palestine

Australians should be keeping a list of Labor, Greens MPs who refuse to support Israel's war of self-defence or our national interest. We should be keeping tabs on the growing number of MPs in our halls of power declaring their support for Palestine - a list of those we must ensure are voted out at their next elections, writes Liz Storer.

Nothing to do with Christmas – it’s a list of the growing number of MPs in our halls of power declaring their support for Palestine; a list of those we must ensure are voted out at their next elections. For whatever one’s personal thoughts and feelings regarding this war, what’s inarguable is that unequivocally standing with our only ally in the Middle East is in Australia’s national interest





