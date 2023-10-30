Australians Risk Fine by Delaying Tax Returns

The countdown is on for Australians to lodge their tax returns before the upcoming cut-off, but some are choosing to risk a $313 fine by putting it off. More than 7.9 million people have already filed their returns and there is still time for those yet to do so, with the official deadline on October 31. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Why so many people are disappointed with their tax return and what you can do about it.

“Add to that the pressure of tax time while forking out a large sum to potentially receive a smaller rebate following the phasing out of the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO), and it’s no wonder a large proportion are putting off submitting their return. “That’s despite the prospect of a $313 late fine.” But for those who are running behind and miss the official deadline, there is a way to lodge the return much later than the October 31 deadline without being fined.

