Australians Have Pessimistic Outlook on Buying Homes

Australians have the most pessimistic outlook on their prospect of buying a home almost since the 1980s as they are hit by a double whammy of rising house prices and rising interest rates. But for those trying to time the market, next year might be even worse as moderate price rises are forecast and interest rates are expected to hold at current levels, or higher, for longer. Consumer sentiment on the “time to buy a dwelling” measure dropped 3.7 per cent in October to 73.

2 points, the latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index this week found. It is an extremely weak read, in the bottom 2 per cent of observations, historically. It is now the lowest since March, and before that since 1989, but has been in weak territory for most of the last year and a half. Buyer sentiment is weakest in NSW, Queensland and South Australia – all of which have index reads below 70 points – but notably firmer in Western Australia, at 90.8 points. Meanwhile, most consumers still expect prices to rise further over the next 12 months and interest rates to rise again, the index found

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Financial Barriers Hindering Young Australians' Pursuit of Higher EducationMelbourne University’s Taking the Pulse of the Nation report found financial barriers were the greatest obstruction to young Australia ns pursuing higher education. The number of Australia ns enrolled in bachelor degrees has fallen 12% in less than a decade as experts warn the cost of living crisis may be affecting decisions and ambitious targets to ramp up university enrolments will not be met.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Jewish leader urges Australians to stand up against anti-SemitismExecutive Council of Australia n Jewry co-CEO Alex Ryvchin has called on the community to 'stand up' against anti-Semitism, after a Western Sydney business owner refused to lease a jumping castle to a Jewish school.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Surge in Mortgage Offset Accounts as Australians Struggle with Higher Home Loan RatesMany bank customers in Australia are using their surplus savings accumulated during the pandemic to offset the impact of higher home loan rates. The amount of money held in mortgage offset accounts has seen a multi-billion dollar jump, providing relief for borrowers with low-cost fixed-rate home loans that do not offer mortgage offsets.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian MP Calls for Ceasefire in GazaA federal Labor MP has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, joining the Greens and receiving petitions from over 100,000 Australia ns demanding an end to the fighting.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Lonely Bear in Financial MarketsOPINION: Sharemarkets are rallying hard on the hope rate hikes are over, but JP Morgan strategy guru Marko Kolanovic says equities are caught in a Catch 22 situation.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian scam victims call for reimbursement like UKA group of victims say the onus is wrongly being put on Australia ns to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated scams

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »