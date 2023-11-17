Australians Frustrated with Overpriced Items

A list of some of Australia’s most overpriced items has gone viral online, revealing the nation's economy struggles. Australians are frustrated with rising prices, including coffee, kebabs, KFC gravy, and Coke. The price of menu items in cafes and lunch bars keeps increasing, causing outrage on social media.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Financial Barriers Hindering Young Australians' Pursuit of Higher EducationMelbourne University’s Taking the Pulse of the Nation report found financial barriers were the greatest obstruction to young Australia ns pursuing higher education. The number of Australia ns enrolled in bachelor degrees has fallen 12% in less than a decade as experts warn the cost of living crisis may be affecting decisions and ambitious targets to ramp up university enrolments will not be met.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Australians Have Pessimistic Outlook on Buying HomesConsumer sentiment on the prospect of buying a home in Australia is at its lowest level since the 1980s due to rising house prices and interest rates. The latest index shows a drop in sentiment, with expectations of further price rises and interest rate hikes.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian MP Calls for Ceasefire in GazaA federal Labor MP has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, joining the Greens and receiving petitions from over 100,000 Australia ns demanding an end to the fighting.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Head injuries on the rise in Australia, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populationsNew data shows that head injuries in Australia have increased by nearly 7% after dropping during Covid-19 lockdowns. The most vulnerable Australia ns are disproportionately affected by these injuries.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Labor MPs join Greens in calling for Gaza ceasefireLabor’s Maria Vamvakinou, Fatima Payman and the Coalition MP Mark Coulton stood with the Greens and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network to receive a petition from more than 100,000 Australia ns who want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They called for an end to the violence and highlighted the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including children.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Optus Outage Leaves Millions Without Phone or Internet ServicesOptus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has come under the microscope after the telco suffered an outage that left millions without phone or internet services. During the 12-hour network event on 8 November, Australia n individuals and businesses were unable to make calls, access the internet or complete transactions. Hundreds of Australia ns were unable to make emergency calls during the Optus outage and the telco still doesn't know why.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »