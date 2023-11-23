Australians Expected to Spend $6.36 Billion During Black Friday Sales

Despite the cost of living crisis, Australians are forecast to spend $6.36 billion during Black Friday retail sales this year. This year Black Friday falls on 24 November and Cyber Monday is on 27 November, though many retailers have already started offering deals in the lead-up. Australians are expected to spend slightly more than last year.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA), in conjunction with market research firm Roy Morgan, predicts people will spend $188 million more than last year as they look for discounts during a period of high inflation and high interest rates. ARA chief Paul Zahra said that, despite an expected subdued broader pre-Christmas spending period, the growing popularity of Black Friday will give retailers a much-needed boost to the holiday shopping season. "Despite a lukewarm spending projection for the pre-Christmas period, Black Friday this year is set to be record-breaking, as consumers seek out bargains amid intense financial pressure





