Australians Distrust Artificial Intelligence and Fear Data Privacy

Australians are among the most wary of artificial intelligence of any people in developed countries, have low faith that private companies will protect their data from the technology and worry they will be impersonated online, research shows.
Industry Minister Ed Husic will attend a major AI safety conference in Britain this week ahead of bringing down a new oversight regime.A survey conducted for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet showed poor community knowledge is fuelling deep distrust of AI, and less than half (44 per cent) believe the benefits of the technology outweigh the risks.
There was higher confidence in AI being used to improve the performance of services, with 42 per cent supportive of AI being used to speed up processing and correcting forms. But this fell away for more advanced services: less than a third (29 per cent) were ready to allow their data to be used for personalised services.
“For some, this was due to the risk that their identifying data might be used to impersonate them if breached or faked by AI applications,” the report said.that found most Australians are not comfortable with biometric analysis, such as using AI to make assumptions or predictions about the characteristics of an individual from their biometric data.
Universities, research institutions and the national government were the most trusted groups in the PMC survey. "A highly personalised, fully integrated public service may bring benefits in certain situations, such as having to tell your story to the government only once.