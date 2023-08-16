Australians Cut Back on Snacks and Treats as Grocery Prices Rise

Half of Australians are cutting back on purchasing snacks or indulgences and are now treating them as luxury items, according to new research. Australian grocery shoppers are cutting back on snacks, indulgences, meat and premium goods, new data shows. An expert says one positive is that people are eating at home and eating their leftovers more often.

Data from a NielsenIQ survey of more than 5,000 Australians found that almost three in five of us were likely to avoid purchasing snacks and treats like chocolates, desserts and premium nuts, in order to cope with rising supermarket prices. The survey, released on Thursday, found the average weekly grocery spend was only up $1.20 since last year, to around $200 — indicating shoppers have been cutting back in certain areas to make their money go further. Those aged over 45 and on low incomes are cutting back on snacks and indulgences the most, according to the data





