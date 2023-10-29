Australians Consuming Double the Recommended Daily Amount of Salt

It’s tasty, mostly invisible and an essential part of a healthy diet, but researchers say the average Australian is consuming almost double the maximum recommended daily amount of salt.

The recommended daily intake of salt is no more than five grams, but the average Australian consumes about 9.6 grams a day, research has found. The body only needs one or two grams a day to function. Australia has voluntary salt limits for 32 food categories. For example, processed cheeses should only have 1.27 grams of sodium per 100 grams, soups 0.28 grams and gravies 0.45 grams.Sneaky salt: How Australia can shake its salt habit

Grattan Institute health program director Peter Breadon says many salty processed food categories are also not covered by the voluntary limit, including butter and margarine, baked beans, pre-packaged sandwiches and canned vegetables. headtopics.com

“It is widely acknowledged that Australians are being exposed to unhealthy levels of sodium in the food they’re eating,” Kearney said. Professor Steve Nicholls, a leading Australian cardiologist and director of the Victorian Heart Hospital, says excess salt can contribute to high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart failure, heart attacks and strokes.“We also know that salt consumption is associated with a higher risk of kidney disease, and kidney disease in its own right will then increase the risk of heart disease,” Nicholls says.

Steph Sparks, a mother of two boys and a qualified baker and pastry chef, believes mandatory limits in processed foods would make it easier for parents trying to limit their children’s salt intake. “Sid, , for example, he will eat cucumber, but he prefers it with a little sprinkle of salt on it.”Dietitian and nutritionist Marie-France Laval, who specialises in children who are fussy eaters and helped Sparks’ family, also suggests to parents who are struggling with their children’s diet that they consider using other flavours to make food more appetising, such as honey, vanilla, cheese, and butter, and caramelising food in the cooking process. headtopics.com

