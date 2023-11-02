Australians arrive in Cairo after escaping Gaza through Rafah crossing

While Wong provided little information about the 77-year-old's case, she said Australia was "very conscious of people in this sort of situation".The 20 Australian citizens, two family members and one permanent resident who were able to escape Gaza through the Rafah crossing have arrived in Cairo. (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

"We have put to the Egyptians and others some 85 names which include citizens, permanent residents, visa holders and family members," she said."Obviously we don't control the border crossing and it's taken a broad international effort to get the border crossing open, it's taken weeks, I wish that were not so but I am very pleased that it has finally occurred.

More than 60 Australians remain in Gaza﻿ after yesterday's border opening, which followed a deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Egypt, Israel and Hamas. Wong said while the government is working to get them﻿ out of the Palestinian territory, the situation is becoming increasingly complex as phone and internet blackouts make communicating with people on the ground more difficult.'Children carrying injured children': Witness describes refugee camp horrorDFAT officials met the Austraians at Rafah to help them to Cairo.

"I think around 350 were permitted passage finally overnight and obviously, 20 Australians plus the additional three were on that first list... but there are a lot more foreign nationals to get out.

