Australians among hundreds evacuating Gaza, as refugee camp struck again

Hospitals struggled to cope amid shutdowns forced by shortages in fuel, which Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys take into the shattered enclave citing concern it would be diverted to Hamas fighters. Medical student Ezzedine Lulu, working at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, filmed himself walking through corridors filled with sleeping children sheltering from the bombardment.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia news live: Australians reportedly among those fleeing Gaza as border opensFollow live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be on the list of 400 foreign nationals allowed to leave.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas war: Israel kills terror chief as hopes rise for Australians’ Gaza escapeUS officials say high-level negotiations have made good progress towards reopening the lone border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be among the 500 foreign nationals cleared to leave Gaza.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕