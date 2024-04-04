Australian Workers to Work Extra Hour Without Pay as Daylight Saving Ends

Thousands of Australian workers will be on the clock for an extra hour, likely without pay, this weekend as daylight saving comes to a close. People in NSW, Tasmania, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT will make the change on Sunday morning, with clocks going back one hour at 3am to 2am. This means employees who work an overnight shift on Saturday will work one more hour, but most will not be paid for that extra time due to their contracts.

For example, a factory worker, who does not have an award that includes daylight saving, could complete an eight-hour overnight shift on Saturday. They will work for nine hours, but only be paid for eight hours of work “by the clock”. The Fair Work Ombudsman encouraged employees to check their awards, enterprise agreements or contract for terms about daylight saving. “If it doesn’t say anything, all employees who work overnight when daylight saving starts are paid by the clock,” it sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

90,000 extra construction workers needed for goal of 1.2 million new homes, industry saysThe construction industry warns the federal government's goal of building 1.2 million new well-located homes in the next five years will begin on the back foot because of a significant worker shortage.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Senator wants US to adopt a 32-hour work week. Could workers and companies benefit?Now some members of the US Congress want to give hourly workers an extra day off.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix | Australian Financial ReviewThe latest Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix news, articles and analysis from the Australian Financial Review

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Potential and pressure for Australian F1 drivers in MelbourneOscar Piastri will join Daniel Ricciardo on the Melbourne grid this year, marking the first time since 2013 that two Australians have raced in the same grand prix.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Defence Force seeks deal on crocodile attack work safety chargeBoth soldiers suffered significant injuries including bite and claw wounds after being given permission to go fishing.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »