Australian Women's Basketball League Seeks Equity Partners

Nyadiew Puoch poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 12th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream during the 2024 WNBA draft.Nyadiew Puoch poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 12th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream during the 2024 WNBA draft.Forward Nyadiew Puoch and guard Isobel Borlase were selected by the Atlanta Dream straight from the WNBL , at picks 12 and 20 respectively.

“We have seen what other women’s sports have done in recent years and we strongly believe that the WNBL is a fantastic product with great potential that will garner significant interest from investors both domestically and globally,” Scriven said. He said the WNBL “deserves better”, and that the NBL is a “close friend and ally” of the WNBL and is “here to help”.

Puoch, 19, won the WNBL title this year with the Southside Flyers, where she played alongside Lauren Jackson, who was picked No 1 in the 2001 WNBA draft as one of four Australians.

