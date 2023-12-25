Australian woman returns to family home in Jerusalem after 70 years

Barbara Ames’s family migrated to Australia about 70 years ago, but in 2018 a deep sense of longing to connect with her Palestinian identity and history saw her return to the family home in Jerusalem. Ames was with her son, Owen, when they travelled from Adelaide to West Jerusalem, where Ames lived for part of her childhood. Ames was six years old when the family fled with hundreds of thousands of other Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Their home, which was part of an apartment complex built by her father, was given to a Jewish family under Israel’s 1950 Absentee Property law. When they went to visit the apartment on their 2018 trip, Ames said she “couldn’t believe it” and was overwhelmed with emotion thinking of her parents who missed the opportunity to return home. She said because of the war, the family went from living in Jerusalem for generations and owning a successful furniture-making business, to being refugees with no possession





