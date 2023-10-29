Australian Visa Application Declined for Korean Immigrant

Seok Hee Lee grew up in Australia but he will soon be forced to leave, after his visa application was declined when he aged out of the category during a six-year processing delay.A six-year wait in processing their visa application means the 23-year-old is now too old for the category his mother applied for"When my family goes back, we can't really get a suitable job because we've been living here for so long," Mr Lee said.

"You can't earn as much money like this ever in Korea unless you're a really highly paid worker, like a doctor," he said."I have to sort of find a job through the army."At the start of 2017, when Mr Lee was nearly 17, his mother applied for a permanent parent visa and included him as a dependent child.

The Lee family applied for the Contributory Parent Visa, which has far shorter processing times compared with other parent visas – but it also has an additional fee of over $40,000 once approved. Mr Lee turned 23 two months before his visa application was rejected, more than six years after the application was made. headtopics.com

The federal government has outlined a revised Migration Strategy in response to the review, taking on some key recommendations. "Total on-hand applications, including permanent visas subject to migration program planning levels, are almost 40 per cent lower than the nearly 1 million on-hand in June 2022," the spokesperson said.

"Also, visa applications have increased at the same time as they are trying to clear the backlog," Dr Boucher said. "We know that temporary migrants don't have access to the social security system or Medicare," she said."But at least clear communication about the stages, any transitional arrangements, is very important."Migration lawyer Zefy Souvlakis said while Mr Lee's case was not common, lengthy processing times posed challenges for children included on parent visas. headtopics.com

