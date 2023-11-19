Australian tycoons Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest and ex-wife Nicola buy iconic hat brand Akubra

After 147 years in the same family, iconic Australian hat brand Akubra has been snapped up by billionaire business tycoons Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest and his ex-wife Nicola. Australian business tycoons Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest and his ex-wife Nicola have bought iconic hat brand Akubra in a bombshell multimillion-dollar deal.

Few had any inkling about the shock takeover until earlier this week, after the Forrest and Akubra-owning Keir families sat down together and finally signed off on the agreement. The Keirs, who have owned the brand for five generations, have had plenty of offers over the years – but now siblings Nikki, Stacey and Chariman Stephen Keir IV are certain they have chosen the right people for the takeover of the brand. Akubra has been run entirely by the one family for well over a century, when the siblings’ great-great grandfather Benjamin Dunkerly – who had a knack for machinery and hat making – left England for Tasmania in 187





