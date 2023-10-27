Australian Test star Michael Neser quits mid-match over personal emergency

Australian Test star Michael Neser has withdrawn from Queensland’s Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania for personal reasons. Neser was 51 not out when Queensland went to stumps at 3-293 on day one of the clash in Hobart, eying his second century of the Shield season. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: England’s World Cup defence in tatters. However, the 33-year-old made the call to return home to Brisbane before Friday’s second day of play, officially marked as “retired out” on the scoresheet.

“Michael Neser has withdrawn from the Sheffield Shield game in Hobart and returned to Brisbane for personal reasons,” Queensland Cricket (QC) said in a statement. “Under match conditions, he will not be replaced in the match. “QC will update his availability for coming matches in due course and requests that Michael’s privacy be respected during this time.” While it’s unclear what the personal reasons are, Cricket.com.au said “thoughts with Michael Neser” when they announced the news.

